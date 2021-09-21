Mico's chicken sandwich made with hottest pepper in the world

EMBED <>More Videos

Mico's Hot Chicken sandwich will leave your mouth on fire, and people drive for hours to get a taste!

HOUSTON, Texas -- Mico's Hot Chicken is one of the hottest restaurants in Houston, Texas where rain, heat, and even a pandemic can't keep diners away.

Kimico and Christopher Frydenlund wanted to bring Nashville's hot chicken craze to Houston.

After working on their recipes, they opened their food truck in 2019 and it became a huge hit.

In 2020, they opened their brick and mortar location, and there is a line from the moment they open, to the moment they close.

There are only three items on the menu, their famous "sammich," loaded fries, and a tender basket.

You can order with multiple heat levels with ultra hot being made with the hottest pepper in the world.

So the question is...can you take the heat?

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonabc13 plus heightsfoodworth the waitktrkrestaurantchickenlocalish
Mico's chicken sandwich made with hottest pepper in the world
Heights House Hotel went from 70s motel to staycation dream
Mico's chicken sandwich made with hottest pepper in the world
Beloved bakery paying it forward, one bolillo at a time
TOP STORIES
Manhunt resumes for Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito autopsy planned
Explosion on subway after bicycle tossed onto tracks in NYC
Distraught man jumps from building, lands on victim, killing them both
3 charged in Carmine's assault claim racial bias; Eatery releases vids
Teen suspect set to plead guilty in murder of Tessa Majors
COVID Update: 1 million kids infected in the past 5 weeks
Man caught on camera allegedly sexually abusing ice cream store worker
Show More
Royal Baby: UK's Princess Beatrice gives birth to daughter
'It makes me mad': Man speaks out after he was beaten, robbed in NYC
Google buying $2.1B NYC space; Biggest US office deal since pandemic
Gabby Petito disappearance timeline: What we know so far
J&J says 2nd dose of vaccine after 2 months results in more protection
More TOP STORIES News