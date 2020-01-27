Society

New mural honoring Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter Gianna pops up in LA

MID-CITY, LOS ANGELES -- Less than 24 hours after the death of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, a new mural dedicated to the two popped up in the Mid-City area of Los Angeles.

The mural features their faces with the words "Kobe & Gigi Forever. Daddy's Girl."

LA landmarks light up in purple and gold to honor Kobe Bryant

The father and daughter were among the nine people killed Sunday when a helicopter crashed in Calabasas.

Among the others killed in the crash were John Altobelli, 56, longtime head coach of Southern California's Orange Coast College baseball team; his wife, Keri; and daughter, Alyssa, who played on the same basketball team as Bryant's daughter Gianna.

Also killed were the pilot, Ara Zobayan, an assistant coach at Bryant's Mamba Academy, Christina Mauser, and another teammate of Gianna's, Payton Chester, and her mother, Sarah Chester.

Tributes continue to pour in and makeshift memorials have been popping up across Southern California since the tragedy.

PHOTOS: Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna shared love of basketball
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societykobe bryantmural artsmemorial
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News