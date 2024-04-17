Prime Minister Netanyahu says Israel will make its own decision how to respond to Iran

Josh Einiger reports from Israel as Cardinal Dolan visits the region amid the Israel-Hamas war and tensions with Iran.

ISRAEL (WABC) -- Israeli officials are still deciding what the country's next move is days after the unprecedented barrage of missiles and drones targeted against its citizens by Iran.

As of Wednesday, there's still no obvious sign of plans to retaliate. Yet, there's no shortage of pressure from world leaders.

Foreign ministers of England and Germany traveled to Israel on Wednesday to counsel restraint to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu though wasn't appeased by his fellow dignitaries' options.

"They all have all kinds of suggestions and advice," Netanyahu said. "I appreciate it, but I want to make it clear: We will make our own decisions and the state of Israel will do everything necessary to defend itself."

As Israeli officials consume themselves with plans for Iran, the fighting continues in Gaza with Hamas.

Eyewitness News reporter Josh Einiger reported that smoke could be seen rising in the distance following a large explosion a few miles away from Nahal Oz, one of 16 kibbutz communities devastated on Oct. 7. The entire Gazan village on the other side of the field was leveled by the IDF.

Israel did open a new corridor for humanitarian aid shipments in the south in response to American complaints that it wasn't doing enough for the people of Gaza.

U.S. officials are pressuring Israel to avoid a further escalation with Iran.

Israel officials said they will retaliate very carefully. Their goal is to reestablish deterrence against Iran.

Meanwhile, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei says any retaliation will be met with force.

Khamenei told a reporter that Saturday was just a warning. He says that if Iran was attacked, their response would be much harsher.

ISRAEL UPDATES | Josh Einiger in Israel

----------

