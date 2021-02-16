Family says social media posts used against them in battle over remote learning

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10340276" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sweet video captures a baby giggling and dancing after hearing music for the first time, thanks to cochlear implants.

MIDDLESEX, New Jersey (WABC) -- A battle over remote learning has gotten personal in New Jersey after a school official used a parent's private social media post of students without masks.Roger Sanchez said it all started with fun in the snow one day."Most of the time they were running up and down and sledding down the hill, and running and happy," Sanchez said.About the same time, he says another parent sent school administrators an email asking when the district's schools would reopen its buildings to students. Classes have been all virtual since the start of the school year.Sanchez said that email was answered by administrators who included a picture of his kids, as well as others, playing in the snow. They said the lack of masks and social distancing in the community is part of the problem.Parents are furious that the picture was pulled from a private social media account after Sanchez said it was used against parents and kids."It said that they were violating CDC guidelines, and they weren't, and it was like, what," Sanchez said. "They can't wear a mask because they'll get wet in the snow and they only came together for the picture for a moment."The school district responded to Eyewitness News' request for an interview with a written statement:""Like all school districts throughout the country, Middlesex faces unprecedented pandemic-related challenges. The Board continues to do everything it can to return to in-person instruction on the earliest possible date. Assuming our numbers continue to improve or even if they stay the same, we will be reopening our school buildings for in-person instruction on Monday, February 22, 2021. Students will report within their assigned Hybrid Cohorts."Parents like Sanchez say they were excited about sending kids back to school but now he is concerned - not because of COVID-19, but because of possible fallout.He says they are asking for the resignations of the superintendent and assistant superintendent.----------