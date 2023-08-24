Water main break prompts street closure in Middletown, New Jersey

MIDDLETOWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A water main break in New Jersey lefts streets flooded and service disrupted on Wednesday.

It happened on Hubbard Avenue near River Plaza Elementary School in Middletown.

The main rupture sent water gushing in the area all afternoon, leaving the street impassable in both directions.

As a result, Hubbard Avenue is closed in the vicinity of River Plaza Elementary School for road repair.

The anticipated timing for the closure is 24 hours.

As crews work hard to stop the break, New Jersey American Water issued the following statement, "We are aware of a main break near the intersection of Navesink River Road and Hubbard Avenue in Middletown, New Jersey. Crews are on-site and are working to shut down the main, and Hubbard Avenue is closed. We will provide updates as they become available."

