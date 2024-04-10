Midtown subway train stabbing may have stemmed from fight inside Queens jail cell

The subway stabbing took place on a northbound E train in Midtown.

The subway stabbing took place on a northbound E train in Midtown.

The subway stabbing took place on a northbound E train in Midtown.

The subway stabbing took place on a northbound E train in Midtown.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A fight that started inside a jail cell in Queens, may have led to a stabbing on a subway train over the weekend.

The 34-year-old male victim was stabbed twice in the back by 18-year-old Angelo Rivera Sunday morning on a northbound E train at the Lexington Avenue and 53rd Street station.

In a remarkable coincidence, both men were arrested in separate incidents in different police precincts on April 4.

They both ended up in Queens Central Booking, where they started fighting in the same holding cell.

Then on Sunday morning, they ran into each other again on the same subway train, and that's when the stabbing happened.

Rivera and two others are still on the loose.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.