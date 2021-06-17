2 people struck by possible box truck in Manhattan; Both in critical condition: Police

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- At least two people were rushed to the hospital after they were hit by a vehicle in Manhattan Wednesday night, according to police.Officials say the incident happened just before 10 p.m. near Park Avenue and 57th Street.They say a 13-year-old boy is in critical condition and 62-year-old man is in critical but stable condition.Police say the two victims were both struck by a possible box truck that initially left the scene.It's unclear if it returned to the scene.----------