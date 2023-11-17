A massive pro-Palestinian rally is taking place in Midtown, Manhattan, calling for a cease-fire to the crisis in the Middle East.

2 pro-Palestinian groups join in Midtown to rally for cease-fire

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A massive pro-Palestinian rally is taking place in Midtown, Manhattan on Friday, calling for a cease-fire to the crisis in the Middle East.

NewsCopter 7 was over the group that started in Union Square and then joined another group that was protesting at the New York Public Library.

The group was blocked traffic at Fifth Avenue and East 41st Street.

North end Grand Central access has reopened after doorways were restricted because of a demonstration in the area.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

