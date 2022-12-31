Man stabbed in Midtown Manhattan; suspect at large

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The NYPD is investigating stabbing in Midtown Manhattan that happened just hours before New Year's Eve celebrations were set to get underway.

It happened at around 11 a.m. Saturday at 40th Street and 7th Avenue.

Police say a man in his 20s was stabbed multiple times by a suspect who fled on foot.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital and treated for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

He was not cooperating with investigators.

Witnesses described the suspect as a man in his 20s wearing a black jacket, black pants and white sneakers.

He was last seen fleeing south on 7th Avenue and carrying a red bag.

Anyone with information about the suspect or crime is asked to contact police.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

