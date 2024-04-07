Man stabbed in the back on subway train in Midtown: NYPD

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man is recovering after being stabbed in the back at a subway station in Manhattan early Sunday.
Police say the attack happened on a southbound E train at the 53rd Street and Lexington Avenue station at about 4:50 a.m.
First responders brought the victim to Bellevue Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.
According to the NYPD, three male suspects fled the scene on a Queens-bound E train.
It is unclear what may have led up to the stabbing. The investigation continues.
