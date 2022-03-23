67-year-old man hospitalized after flames break out in Midwood home

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A third alarm fire tore through a home in Midwood, Brooklyn, injuring one resident.

Heavy flames shot from the second floor of the home on East 9th Street just after 4:15 a.m. Wednesday.

A 67-year-old male resident was taken to Maimonides Medical Center in critical condition.



He has since been stabilized, and is being treated for smoke inhalation.

Fire investigators are working to determine what sparked the fire.

