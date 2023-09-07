Faith, community leaders gather to support migrants on Staten Island

Their mission comes on the heels of several protests on Staten Island that aimed to push migrants out of the Saint John Villa Academy.

STATEN ISLAND, New York City (WABC) -- There was a show of support Thursday afternoon on Staten Island for migrants.

Faith and community members converged to let the migrants know they are welcome.

Their mission comes on the heels of several protests on Staten Island that aimed to push migrants out of the Saint John Villa Academy.

Opponents have also sued the city to shut down the site for good.

Their concerns were echoed by Mayor Eric Adams, who just last night had this to say about the city's migrant crisis.

"Let me tell you something New Yorkers, never in my life did I have a problem that I did not see an ending to. I don't see an ending to this. I don't see an ending to this. This issue will destroy New York City. Destroy New York City," Adams said.

The mayor says the issue is creating a $12 billion budget deficit.

Adams says the city is supporting 110,000 asylum seekers who have arrived in the five boroughs since April 2022.

