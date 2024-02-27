Dozens of people believed to be migrants found inside Queens home during building inspection

RICHMOND HILL, Queens (WABC) -- Dozens of people who are believed to be migrants were found inside a Queens home during a city building inspection.

Officials say the people were found in the basement and other parts of the house by an FDNY inspector Monday evening.

The group was taken from the home on Liberty Avenue to a migrant shelter in the Bronx.

An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

