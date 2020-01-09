Politics

Army warns of fake military draft texts circulating this week

By Alex Meier
The United States Army is warning the public of fake texts alerting individuals that they were selected for a military draft.

The U.S. Army Recruiting Command said these texts have been circulating throughout the week amid fears of war with Iran after a U.S. airstrike killed the country's top general Qasem Soleimani.

EMBED More News Videos

First, Congress and the president would need to authorize legislation to start a draft.





"You'll be fined and sent to jail for minimum of 6 years if no reply," a screenshot of a fraudulent text message reads.

The Army also said if the United States were to authorize a draft, administration would be handled by the Selective Service System, not the Army's recruiting branch.

Congress and the president would first need to pass official legislation to enact a draft.

The Selective Service System then selects draftees using a lottery system, and even those chosen through the lottery are not automatically enlisted.

The U.S. has not enacted a draft since 1973 during the Vietnam War.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsmilitaryu.s. & worldscamarmyiran
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News