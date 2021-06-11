Tesla crash into Brooklyn assisted living facility kills 1, injures 4

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Tesla crash into NYC assisted living facility kills 1, injures 4

MILL BASIN, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A speeding car crashed through a fence and into the side of a home for seniors in Brooklyn, killing a passenger and injuring four others.

The 22-year-old driver lost control on Strickland Avenue just before midnight Thursday.

His 2021 Tesla sedan crashed through a fence, careened down a driveway, and came to a rest on the side of the Sunrise at Mill Basin assisted living facility.

The back passenger side of the vehicle was crushed, killing 18-year-old Jack Levy of Brooklyn. He was pronounced dead at Brookdale University Hospital.

Four other young men in the vehicle were taken to Kings County Hospital and Brookdale with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one inside the facility was hurt.



Levy's family is part of the Orthodox Jewish community in Mill Bason.

They say Levy had just graduated from yeshiva earlier in the day.

He had been working for the last few months at a pizzeria and Deli on Strickland Avenue, where the crash took place, and was supposed to work Friday.

Police say the driver was speeding at the time of the crash.

So far, there's no word on charges against the driver.

ALSO READ | Boaters come dangerously close to tipping over dam
EMBED More News Videos

It was an ordeal that played out with just tweets from officials, but made real when they posted a photo and video of the vessel and its bow with nothing under it.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mill basinbrooklynnew york citytraffic fatalitiescar crashcar into building
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
Show More
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
Tesla moving California headquarters to Texas
Teen stabbed, others shot in violent day across the Bronx
More TOP STORIES News