Tesla crash into Brooklyn assisted living facility kills 1, injures 4

MILL BASIN, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A speeding car crashed through a fence and into the side of a home for seniors in Brooklyn, killing a passenger and injuring four others.The 22-year-old driver lost control on Strickland Avenue just before midnight Thursday.His 2021 Tesla sedan crashed through a fence, careened down a driveway, and came to a rest on the side of the Sunrise at Mill Basin assisted living facility.The back passenger side of the vehicle was crushed, killing 18-year-old Jack Levy of Brooklyn. He was pronounced dead at Brookdale University Hospital.Four other young men in the vehicle were taken to Kings County Hospital and Brookdale with non-life-threatening injuries.No one inside the facility was hurt.Levy's family is part of the Orthodox Jewish community in Mill Bason.They say Levy had just graduated from yeshiva earlier in the day.He had been working for the last few months at a pizzeria and Deli on Strickland Avenue, where the crash took place, and was supposed to work Friday.Police say the driver was speeding at the time of the crash.So far, there's no word on charges against the driver.----------