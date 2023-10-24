  • Watch Now
Group wanted for stealing 3 mini-school buses in the Bronx, crashing through gate

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Tuesday, October 24, 2023 11:28AM
3 mini school buses stolen from parking lot in the Bronx
MORRIS PARK, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for a group of men who allegedly stole three mini-school buses in the Bronx.

The buses were stolen from a parking lot along Blondell Avenue in the Morris Park section.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Three or four men apparently broke into the locked parking lot and drove through a gate to make their escape.

No arrests have been made.

It's not yet known what the group wanted the buses for.

