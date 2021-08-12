Health & Fitness

'Miracle' baby survives rare condition and celebrates 1st birthday

EMBED <>More Videos

'Miracle' baby survives rare condition, celebrates 1st birthday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A baby who spent 182 days in the NICU celebrated his first birthday after doctors saved his life.

Miles Rizzo was born July 30, 2020 at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center. Complications were discovered at the moment he was born.

"When he was born he couldn't breathe, when he was born, you get that first moment with your baby, the skin to skin, I didn't get that," mother Amy Rizzo said.
He was admitted to the NICU almost immediately after he was born, and a few days later, he was transferred to the NewYork-Presbyterian Alexandra Cohen Hospital for Women and Newborns.

Initial tests showed he had pulmonary hypertension, but an ultrasound later revealed he had a rare condition called a vein of Galen malformation. A monster vein disrupted the flow of blood from his brain to his heart.



"It's taking up most the space inside the head and there's innumerable, probably hundreds of little arteries that are going to feed this gigantic vein that's draining it, that high-pressure blood is starting to cause heart failure, problems with his lungs," Dr. Jared Knopman a neurosurgeon at NewYork-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center

The condition required him to have treatment across multiple specialties, including cardiology, neonatology and neurology/neurosurgery.

Over the course of several months, he underwent more than a dozen procedures.

Miles went home in January and recently celebrated his first birthday -- the first of many more birthdays to come.
Since his release, he's been doing things that most kids his age typically do.

Knopman said Miles' prognosis at this point is quite good and it's amazing how resilient kids are.

"For most parents waiting for their kids to walk and crawl may be overlooked, but for us it's just been extra special," dad AC Rizzo said.

HEART WARMING | 3-year-old friends who battled cancer together reunite for the 1st time
EMBED More News Videos

"No matter what, just look to the children because they'll lead the way," Payson's mother said.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmanhattannew york citybabyhospitalsurgerygood news
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
7 people hospitalized after lightning strike in Bronx
'Key to NYC': 20 more businesses requiring proof of COVID vaccination
Britney Spears' father agrees to step down as her conservator
AccuWeather Alert: Dangerous heat, storm watches
Resources for coping with another heat wave
Who will Hochul pick for lt. gov, growing threat in Afghanistan
Mom, daughter among 3 slashed during fight at BJ's
Show More
Nassau County marks 20th confirmed shark sighting of the year
Man loses half his savings in bank transfer scam
15-year-old girl shot when dispute turns violent at popular mall
Census results: NYC population surges with almost all growth in cities
Asteroid has greater chance of hitting Earth through 2300, NASA says
More TOP STORIES News