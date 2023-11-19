Missing 15-year-old boy from Connecticut believed to be in New York City: police

WESTPORT, Connecticut (WABC) -- A 15-year-old boy from Connecticut who was reported missing Saturday, is now believed to be in New York City, police say.

Maxwell David Yeater is described as a Caucasian male, approximately 5'7, 125 pounds with long brown hair. According to police, he was last seen wearing navy blue shorts and a navy blue sweatshirt.

Westport police first responded to a report of a missing juvenile from the Newman's Preservatory Trail on November 18.

Police say they conducted an exhaustive search of the trails by foot and utilized drone operators and K-9s. At some point, police say they were contacted by a friend of Yeater's who had recently received a call from him. The friend shared the phone number from where the call was placed with police, and investigators were able to track it to Wi-Fi calling kiosks in New York City.

Westport Police ask anyone with information that can help locate Yeater to call 203-341-6000.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

