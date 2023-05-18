Police said based on the body's appearance and clothing, it appears to be one of two missing boys last seen in Harlem. Derick Waller reports.

Body found in East River appears to be missing boy last seen in Harlem: police

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Crews are investigating after the body of an unidentified male was recovered in the East River and police believe it appears to be one of two missing boys.

Several people spotted the body near the Madison Avenue Bridge where it was recovered and brought to shore.

Police said based on the body's appearance and clothing, it appears to be one of two missing boys last seen in Harlem.

He was first taken to Randall's Island and will then be taken to the medical examiners office.

The victim has not been officially identified but the NYPD had asked for the public's help on Tuesday to help find 13-year-old Garrett Warren and 11-year-old Alfa Barrie.

Both boys were last spotted this weekend and were believed to have been seen together at a park near 143rd and Lenox.

The NYPD's scuba team, drones and a helicopter are continuing to search the area for the second victim.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated.

ALSO READ | Woman reported missing on Mother's Day found dead in Bayonne

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.