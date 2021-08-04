Search for missing 13-year-old with autism last seen leaving Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn home

Authorities say Nicholas Jennings was last seen around 6:30 p.m. leaving his home in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
Nicholas lives with autism and authorities fear he may be in need of medical attention or could be in imminent danger.
He is described as 5'10" tall and 200 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, black and white striped pants, and black and white sneakers.
Authorities are asking anyone who sees him to call the NYPD at (718) 636-6604, or call 9-1-1.
