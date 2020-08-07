Search underway after 2-year-old girl taken from home in Brooklyn

FORT GREENE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A massive search is underway in Brooklyn for a missing 2-year-old girl.

Police says the little girl's name is Alayah and that she was taken from her home on Carlton Avenue in Fort Greene.


The toddler was last seen wearing red shorts, a red and white Nike shirt, and black sneakers.

Alayah has black hair that's in braids and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees her is urged to contact police.


----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityfort greenebrooklynmissing girlmissing person
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Cuomo says schools in NY state can reopen
Massive power outage hits NYC's Upper Manhattan
COVID-19 Updates: NYC giving out 'Take Care Packages', FL rescinds quarantine
Suspension lifted for student who shared crowded hallway photo
Power outages mostly resolved in Queens, uncleared trees remain
Isaias Aftermath: Hundreds of thousands still without power
AccuWeather: Showers and a storm
Show More
Man beaten, robbed of $200K life savings outside bank
Baby girl, rescued calf pose for Chick-fil-A-themed photoshoot
'Am I going to die?': Beirut bride recounts horrific moment explosion hit
Biden faces backlash over comparing Black, Latino diversity
Republicans push Kanye 2020. But will it really hurt Biden?
More TOP STORIES News