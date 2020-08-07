Search underway after 2-year-old girl taken from home in Brooklyn

***MISSING*** We endeavoring to locate Alayah. She is two years old and was last seen wearing red shorts, a red and white Nike shirt, and black sneakers. She has black hair with braids and brown eyes and is missing from the confines of the ⁦@NYPD88Pct⁩ pic.twitter.com/PxRRtQYjW5 — NYPDBrooklynNorth (@NYPDBklynNorth) August 7, 2020

FORT GREENE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A massive search is underway in Brooklyn for a missing 2-year-old girl.Police says the little girl's name is Alayah and that she was taken from her home on Carlton Avenue in Fort Greene.The toddler was last seen wearing red shorts, a red and white Nike shirt, and black sneakers.Alayah has black hair that's in braids and brown eyes.Anyone who sees her is urged to contact police.----------