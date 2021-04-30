Police search for missing 14-year-old girl in the Bronx

Melissa Gonon was last seen at her home on Kingsbridge Avenue around 8:39 a.m. Thursday.
She's described as Hispanic and approximately 5'0" tall and 150 lbs.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
ALSO READ | NYC plans to fully reopen July 1 pending state approval, Mayor de Blasio says
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube