Police search for missing 14-year-old girl in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
BRONX (WABC) -- Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl in the Bronx.

Melissa Gonon was last seen at her home on Kingsbridge Avenue around 8:39 a.m. Thursday.

She's described as Hispanic and approximately 5'0" tall and 150 lbs.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

