Police search for missing 14-year-old girl in the Bronx

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10560968" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mayor Bill de Blasio declared, "This is going to be the summer of New York City" during the announcement Thursday morning.

BRONX (WABC) -- Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl in the Bronx.Melissa Gonon was last seen at her home on Kingsbridge Avenue around 8:39 a.m. Thursday.She's described as Hispanic and approximately 5'0" tall and 150 lbs.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------