Staten Island 12-year-old girl missing for over a week

STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- The NYPD is hoping you have seen this young girl or know where she is.

Kaniya Graham was last seen getting on the bus at the intersection of Harbor Road and Brabant Avenue in Staten Island on March 16 at 6:40 a.m.

At the time, Graham was wearing a black corduroy jacket, white sweat suit with cartoon characters on it and pink UGG boots.

She is just 12 years old. She is described as 5'4, 208 pounds, with a dark complexion, black hair and brown eyes.

Graham also suffers from ADHD and Occupational Behavioral Disorder.

Graham has now been missing for over a week. She has no history of running away.

If you have seen Kaniya Graham, call the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-80-577-TIPS.

----------

* More Staten Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.