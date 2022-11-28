Age-progressed photos released of missing Katonah mom, two children, 45 years after they disappeared

BEDFORD, New York (WABC) -- On Feb. 5, 1977, Leslie Guthrie and her two small children vanished from their home in Westchester County and were never seen or heard from again.

Now, police are launching a fresh effort to find the Katonah family, releasing age-progressed photos in the hopes of a break in the disturbing 45-year-old cold case

When they disappeared, the mother, Leslie, was 29, her daughter, Julie, was 6, and son, Timothy, was just 3. The age-progressed images show what Leslie could like at 65, and what her children might appear like at 51 and 48, respectively.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Leslie Guthrie has a strawberry birthmark on her chin and on her back.

They were last seen driving a green 1974 Ford Maverick with a white roof and the New York State license plate 636-WNA.

The Bedford Police's Detective Bureau and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are working together on the case. Anyone with information can contact Det. Whalen at 914-241-3111. You can also call in tips to 1-800-THE-LOST.

