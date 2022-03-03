Police searching for missing 100-year-old man last seen in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A search is underway for a 100-year-old man who was last seen in Brooklyn on Monday.Police say 100-year-old Matvey Tverskoy was last seen at his residence located at 1411 West 4 Street around 5 p.m.He's described as approximately 5'7'', 125 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black cap, black jacket, black dress pants and black shoes.Police have released a photo of the missing man.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.----------