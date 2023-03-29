NYPD officers find Brooklyn man missing for days in building's locked alleyway

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- Two NYPD officers would not give up searching for a missing Brooklyn man and eventually found him in his building's cellar alleyway, where he was trapped for days after falling from the roof.

Officers Hionas and Santiago responded to the call for rescue on Feb. 17 at 1648 East 17th Street.

The 45-year-old man was in emotional distress when he went missing. His family reported him missing February 16.

Police say he fell off the second floor roof and survived, but landed in an enclosed alleyway, where he was not easily seen.

Police received a 911 call from the man on February 17. He told them he had fallen from the roof and was trapped.

The man wasn't found after initial searches, but two officers assigned to the 61st Precinct would not give up.

The victim was eventually found trapped in a cellar alleyway, secured by a locked steel door. He was unable to move after suffering injuries to his legs and body.

After he was found, he was treated and reunited with his family.

