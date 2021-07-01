Missing Long Island teen with autism found in Virginia, 1 arrested

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10849912" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg has surrendered at the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10844771" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Federal authorities are warning parents about sexual predators who target children through online gaming platforms, which is the subject a new public service campaign being launche

YAPHANK, Long Island (WABC) -- A 15-year-old boy with autism who went missing on Long Island has been found in Virginia.The boy, who also has a history of depression, was reported missing by his family on June 29 at approximately 1:30 p.m. and had been last seen leaving his Sayville residence at approximately 11:30 a.m.Following an investigation, detectives determined the boy had been communicating with a 20-year-old man residing in Tennessee through an instant messaging app and had possibly been taken out of state by the individual.Police were able to track the pair to a rest stop in Virginia, where multiple law enforcement partners were able to locate them sleeping in a vehicle at the rest stop in Montgomery at approximately 1 a.m.The 20-year-old, whose identity is being withheld pending his return to Suffolk County to face kidnapping charges, was taken into police custody without incident.The boy was released to the custody of family.The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.Earlier this week, federal authorities warned parents about predators who target children through online gaming platforms and launched a new public service campaign called "It's Not a Game."It includes a PSA meant to encourage parents to engage with their children about what they are doing online and who they're talking to, and it comes at a time when child exploitation cases are up 18% from 2019 and 2020.----------