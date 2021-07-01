Missing Long Island teen with autism found in Virginia, 1 arrested

The boy, who also has a history of depression, was reported missing by his family on June 29 at approximately 1:30 p.m. and had been last seen leaving his Sayville residence at approximately 11:30 a.m.
Following an investigation, detectives determined the boy had been communicating with a 20-year-old man residing in Tennessee through an instant messaging app and had possibly been taken out of state by the individual.
MORE NEWS: Trump Organization CFO surrenders ahead of expected indictment
Police were able to track the pair to a rest stop in Virginia, where multiple law enforcement partners were able to locate them sleeping in a vehicle at the rest stop in Montgomery at approximately 1 a.m.
The 20-year-old, whose identity is being withheld pending his return to Suffolk County to face kidnapping charges, was taken into police custody without incident.
The boy was released to the custody of family.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.
Earlier this week, federal authorities warned parents about predators who target children through online gaming platforms and launched a new public service campaign called "It's Not a Game."
RELATED | FBI warns of online gaming dangers for kids, launches public service campaign
It includes a PSA meant to encourage parents to engage with their children about what they are doing online and who they're talking to, and it comes at a time when child exploitation cases are up 18% from 2019 and 2020.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip