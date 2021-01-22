Police search for elderly woman missing in Copiague for more than week

By Eyewitness News
COPIAGUE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Police in Suffolk County are searching for an elderly woman who went missing from her home in Copiague.

Ann Costa, 88, was last seen at her home on Mariners Way on January 13 at around 3 p.m.

Costa is white, 5 feet tall, and 130 pounds with brown eyes and red hair. She was last seen wearing a bathrobe. She has no known medical issues.

Her family says that police and detectives have been searching for her with helicopters and boats, but have so far not been able to locate her.

They are worried Costa may have COVID. She was exposed to a positive family member and went missing before they were able to get her tested.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Costa's whereabouts to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or 911.

