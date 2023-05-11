Missing school bus with children aboard found after minor crash in Bridgewater, New Jersey

WARREN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A school bus never showed up at an elementary school in New Jersey and was missing for at least a half hour before officials learned the bus had a minor crash.

It happened Thursday morning on Briarwood Drive in Warren Township. The school bus operated by Dealaman Bus was supposed to show up at Mount Horeb Elementary School.

The 82-year-old driver apparently appeared to be disoriented, according to parents. The Warren Township Schools Superintendent and Police Department confirmed that the driver experienced a medical episode that led to disorientation.

The bus driver left Warren and pulled into a parking lot on Chimney Rock Road near Route 22 in Bridgewater. But, while pulling into that parking lot, the bus crashed into a parked car.

Bridgewater and Warren police officers, EMS, and school and district officials responded to the scene. The school nurse assessed all of the students. No students were injured.

The students were put on a new bus and taken to Mt. Horeb School.

Parents and guardians met the children at the school to see if they wanted to be picked up or just needed to talk to their parents about what happened.

"We are grateful for the professionalism and expertise of Warren Township and Bridgewater first responders and all of the school and district officials involved in responding to this situation. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the Mt. Horeb School main office for additional assistance. School counselors and other staff are available for students. We appreciate the care and concern of all of our students and parents involved in this incident," the school district and police department said in part in a statement.

