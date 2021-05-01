Pets & Animals

'Doris' the tortoise found in Staten Island after escaping Brooklyn home

By Eyewitness News
'Doris' the tortoise found after escaping NYC home

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 10-day journey has a happy ending for a lost tortoise who escaped from her house in Brooklyn.

Doris the tortoise is home and back in the arms of the Torres family in Bay Ridge.

The beloved pet reptile managed to escape from the Torres' home on April 21, when someone left a backyard gate open by mistake.
The tortoise named Doris, escaped her owner's backyard in Bay Ridge on April 21 after the gate was accidentally left open.



Doris' escape began a massive community search that even got support from local politicians.

Doris may be slow, but the tortoise miraculously made it all the way to Staten Island.


The person who found Doris called the Staten Island Zoo, thinking that's where she escaped from.

Animal control officers were then able to get in contact with Doris' owner Laura Torres, who was reunited with her missing pet.

