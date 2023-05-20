Officials believe Norelis Mendoza, reported missing by her family last week, has been found dead in Bayonne.

Man charged with murder after missing woman's body found in Bayonne

BAYONNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man has been charged in connection to the death of a woman, whose body was found in Bayonne.

Jersey City resident Gregory Mallard, 35, was charged with first degree murder among other crimes in the death of 32-year-old Norelis Mendoza.

The Lindenwold resident was first reported missing on Mother's Day.

Authorities later found her body off of Route 440 in Bayonne on Wednesday.

Mendoza, a mom of a 1-year-old and 3-year-old, had last been seen in Jersey City on Saturday.

Mallard is currently in custody in Somerset County.

The incident is being investigated as an act of domestic violence.

