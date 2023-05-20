Man charged with murder after missing woman's body found in Bayonne

BAYONNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man has been charged in connection to the death of a woman, whose body was found in Bayonne.
Jersey City resident Gregory Mallard, 35, was charged with first degree murder among other crimes in the death of 32-year-old Norelis Mendoza.
The Lindenwold resident was first reported missing on Mother's Day.
Authorities later found her body off of Route 440 in Bayonne on Wednesday.
Mendoza, a mom of a 1-year-old and 3-year-old, had last been seen in Jersey City on Saturday.
Mallard is currently in custody in Somerset County.
The incident is being investigated as an act of domestic violence.
