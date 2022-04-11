Woman who falsely accused Black teen at SoHo hotel pleads guilty to hate crime charge

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman who falsely blamed teen pleads not guilty on hate crimes charges

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A woman who falsely accused a Black teen of stealing her cell phone at a hotel in SoHo pleaded guilty on Monday.

Miya Ponsetto, 23, pleaded guilty to unlawful imprisonment in the second degree as a hate crime after she accused Keyon Harrold Jr. of stealing her cell phone, and then attacked him at the Arlo Soho Hotel in December of 2020.

Ponsetto was caught on video accusing the teen, who is the son of jazz trumpeter Keyon Harrold, before trying to tackle him in the hotel lobby Dec. 26.

Watch the video that was posted on social media below:
EMBED More News Videos

Keyon Harrold, a jazz musician, says a woman falsely accused his son, who is Black, of stealing her iPhone in a New York City hotel.



For the next two years Ponsetto, 23, must abide by the terms of her probation in a separate case in California and then she can plead down to a misdemeanor. Otherwise she faces up to four years in prison.

"Ms. Ponsetto displayed outrageous behavior. As a Black man, I have personally experienced racial profiling countless times in my life and I sympathize with the young man victimized in this incident. This plea ensures appropriate accountability for Ms. Ponsetto by addressing underlying causes for her behavior and ensuring this conduct does not reoccur," said District Attorney Bragg.

According to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg Jr., if Ponsetto successfully follows these terms, she can replead to her other charge, aggravated harassment in the second degree.

If she does not, Ponsetto faces up to four years in prison.

RELATED | Black teen accused of stealing phone in viral incident at NYC hotel says he's shell shocked
EMBED More News Videos

Keyon Harrold and his son -- along with mother Kat Harrold and attorney Ben Crump -- speak out after they say a woman attacked the Black 14-year-old, accusing him of stealing her phone.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sohomanhattannew york cityviral videohotelcaught on videohate crime investigationviral
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
MS-13 associate dubbed 'La Diablita' found guilty in deaths of 4 men
Man allegedly wielding machete shot by police in Astoria
17-year-old to be charged as adult in killing of teen girl in Bronx
Baby formula shortage: Stores ration sales as popular brands sold out
AccuWeather: Wet to warm
Britney Spears announces she's pregnant
Quick thinking 3rd-grade teacher saved 9-year-old boy from choking
Show More
Mariupol mayor says 10,000 civilians killed since invasion began
Bouncer shot and wounded after dispute outside NYC bar
Houston firefighter stolen at birth returns to birthplace Chile
And then there were 3; Kmart closing in Avenel, NJ
Nassau County announces gas tax suspension proposal
More TOP STORIES News