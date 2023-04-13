  • Watch Now
MLB pitch clock is shortening games and stunting beer sales at stadiums

Thursday, April 13, 2023 5:29PM
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The new MLB pitch clock has shortened game time, but some stadiums are finding the shorter game times are now impacting beer sales.

Since games are now shorter, that means it gives fans less time to grab a beer at stadiums.

Most franchises, including the Mets and Yankees, use the 7th inning as a cutoff for alcohol sales.

Four teams have now extended sales through the 8th inning.

The Mets are considering changing their policy but no word if the Yankees are looking into it.

