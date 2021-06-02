COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna full FDA approval now being sought for COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna FDA approval sought after Pfizer applied last month
EMBED <>More Videos

Moderna seeks full FDA approval for COVID vaccine

WASHINGTON -- Moderna is applying for full government approval for its COVID-19 vaccine.

The company said it is submitting trial data to the Food and Drug Administration on a rolling basis over the coming weeks, CNN reported.

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine was first authorized for emergency use in December.

RELATED: Pfizer and BioNTech begin application for full FDA approval of their COVID-19 vaccine

To apply for full approval, the company needs to do a six-month follow-up.

Moderna released those findings in April, showing its vaccine had 90% efficacy after six months.

In May, Pfizer announced it was seeking full approval from the FDA.

Its clinical trials showed over 91% efficacy after six months.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswashington d.c.coronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
ER closed due to nursing staff shortages will reopen Friday
COVID Updates: Daily infections rising 10+% in 35 states
COVID Updates: Connecticut to hold booster clinics at nursing homes
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
7 On Your Side Black Friday buying guide: Shop early
Holiday shoppers out in force seeking Black Friday deals
Photos released in fatal stabbing of 36 year old near Penn Station
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Feels much colder
Show More
Possible landlord-tenant dispute leads to fire, injuries in Brooklyn
6 firefighters hurt, 12 left homeless in NYC apartment fire
1 NYPD officer shot by suspect released, 2nd remains in hospital
Hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed into ravine, sheriff says
Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big
More TOP STORIES News