Suspect arrested after throwing Molotov cocktail at Brooklyn deli, slashing man

By Eyewitness News
BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A suspect was arrested after throwing a Molotov cocktail at a deli in Brooklyn and slashing a man on the hand Saturday.

According to police, the incident happened just before 8 a.m. when officers responded to a 911 call of an attack at a deli near Nostrand Avenue and Halsey Street.

They say a 38-year-old man allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at the deli on 496 Nostrand Avenue which resulted in damage and destruction. They say he also slashed a 23-year-old male victim in his hand.

Firefighters responded quickly and brought the fire under control and provided medical treatment for one person with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, identified as Brooklyn resident Joel Mangal, fled the scene on foot towards Fulton Street.

Police searching the area found the suspect and took him into custody.

"Fortunately, there was no loss of life here. The investigative work from the Explosives and Arson Task Force comprised of our Fire Marshals, the NYPD, and ATF, led to the timely arrest of this suspect who threatened the safety of our communities by using such a cruel and destructive device," Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro said.

Mangal has been arrested and faces a slew of charges including assault, attempted assault, arson, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal mischief and menacing.


