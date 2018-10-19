EL PASO, Texas (WABC) --Although it made for a crazy viral video, the moment caught on camera of a mom chasing down her 14-year-old son after he took off in her BMW with his best friend and then spanking him in traffic was a scary one.
"It's my son's well being, his livelihood," mom Liza Martinez said. "His best friend's well being, not to mention all of the people on the roadways."
RELATED: Texas mom spanks teen son with her belt after he took off in her BMW
Martinez tells KFOX that it all started last week when she was at work. She says her youngest son, Aaron, called to tell her the internet at home was out.
"As soon as he said that, literally, I got a message instantly that my WiFi was down," Martinez said. "At that point, it blocks out my cameras, my home security. I don't see when the doors are being opened or closed."
Another parent then told her that Aaron had gone to a friend's house to pick him up, so Martinez called her daughter, Liza Campero, who lives next door and asked her to check if her car was there.
"That's when she told me to grab the belt, and I really just ran into the closet and grabbed the first belt I saw," Campero said.
This is also when Campero started her now-viral thread on Twitter.
"Honestly, I post about my brothers all of the time because they're always in trouble," Campero said. "It just kept going, and it was getting funnier."
Martinez said it didn't take her long to catch up to her son.
"I pulled right out into traffic next to him," she said. "He was in one lane, I was in the lane next to him. That's when I yelled at him to pull over. Now."
Martinez said she's not sure how to handle her newfound fame, especially since she didn't know it was being documented.
Regardless, she says she just wants what's best for her kids.
"I feel that I have a debt to society," she said. "And my debt to society is to make sure my children are productive, law-abiding citizens."
Aaron is now spending a lot of time at home with his mother, learning from his mistake. That task is helped by the fact he's grounded until further notice.
