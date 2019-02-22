A 50-year-old woman was killed Thursday night in what authorities believe is a murder-suicide on Long Island.Police say Dawn Kelly was found with a gunshot wound to the chest in the master bedroom of her home on Thomas Place in Bellmore just before 8:30 p.m.Her 54-year-old husband, Douglas Kelly, was found with a gunshot wound to the head in the bedroom of the couple's 21-year-old daughter.Authorities believe the incident was the result of a domestic dispute. There were no prior calls to police, but family members say Douglas Kelly had been verbally abusive for years.Dawn Kelly worked in IT for a large insurance company in Long Beach. Douglas Kelly was a tile cutter who was not working due to disability.Police say Dawn Kelly called her daughter around 6:30 p.m. and told her not to come home because they were arguing. But the daughter became worried, so she went home and found them both deceased.Douglas Kelly reportedly bought the shotgun legally a couple of years ago.At a press conference, police urged any victims of domestic abuse to contact police or domestic abuse support hotlines at 516-542-0404 or (Bilingual) 516-889-2849.Douglas Kelly had a prior arrest for assault with a weapon in a burglary years ago that was adjudicated.The investigation is ongoing.----------