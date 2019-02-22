Long Island mom warns daughter not to come home before apparent murder-suicide

BELLMORE, Long Island (WABC) --
A 50-year-old woman was killed Thursday night in what authorities believe is a murder-suicide on Long Island.

Police say Dawn Kelly was found with a gunshot wound to the chest in the master bedroom of her home on Thomas Place in Bellmore just before 8:30 p.m.

Her 54-year-old husband, Douglas Kelly, was found with a gunshot wound to the head in the bedroom of the couple's 21-year-old daughter.

Authorities believe the incident was the result of a domestic dispute. There were no prior calls to police, but family members say Douglas Kelly had been verbally abusive for years.

Dawn Kelly worked in IT for a large insurance company in Long Beach. Douglas Kelly was a tile cutter who was not working due to disability.

Police say Dawn Kelly called her daughter around 6:30 p.m. and told her not to come home because they were arguing. But the daughter became worried, so she went home and found them both deceased.

Douglas Kelly reportedly bought the shotgun legally a couple of years ago.

At a press conference, police urged any victims of domestic abuse to contact police or domestic abuse support hotlines at 516-542-0404 or (Bilingual) 516-889-2849.

Douglas Kelly had a prior arrest for assault with a weapon in a burglary years ago that was adjudicated.

The investigation is ongoing.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murder suicidemurdersuicideshootingBellmoreNassau County
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Tanker truck crash, fuel spill shuts down NJ highway
Jussie Smollett's character to be removed from 'Empire', producers say
Woman escapes attempted rape using her morning coffee
Man captures dog's emotional reaction to 'The Lion King' movie
NYPD officers get one of their cutest investigations
Powerful 7.5-magnitude quake hits southern Ecuador
Wood falls from elevated subway platform, pierces windshield
Suspect arrested in spree of more than 50 NJ burglaries
Show More
Closing arguments in trial of man accused of killing classmate
Search for man who groped teen twice on Bronx bus
Mom fatally struck with family outside 7-Eleven was pregnant
Baby hospitalized after stroller rolls onto NYC subway tracks
AccuWeather: Cooler on Friday, threat of rain for weekend
More News