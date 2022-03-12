Police: Two women stabbed inside Museum of Modern Art in NYC

By Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan -- Two women were stabbed inside the Museum of Modern Art on Saturday, police say.

The stabbing happened around 4:15 p.m.

Both victims were taken to Bellevue Hospital in unknown condition.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are unknown.

Police say to avoid the area of 53rd Street between 5th and 6th Avenues.



The investigation is ongoing.

