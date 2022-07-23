community journalist

Butterfly sculpture in New Jersey spotlights now-endangered Monarch species

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Cape May's new butterfly sculpture spotlights now-endangered Monarchs

NEW JERSEY -- The Nature Conservancy in New Jersey launched the new "Dream Machine Monarch" today, helping families learn about the important butterflies that flutter through Cape May.

Artist Rubem Robierb, originally from Brazil, debuted his Dream Machine butterfly in 2018. The super-sized sculpture invites guests to immerse themselves between the wings to learn more about the monarch. Friday, the ribbon was cut on a new permanent installation at the Garrett Family Preserve.

"I remember when I was a child, I was in Brazil seeing butterflies and interacting with nature," Robierb said. "Maybe that's why I'm still fascinated with butterflies. Because butterflies represent transformation."

Robierb's lustrous orange-hued artwork will serve as a new landmark, inviting guests to explore nature and envision even a caterpillar's wildest dreams.

MORE NEWS | Beloved monarch butterflies now listed as endangered
EMBED More News Videos

As David Ono's daughter Kaia demonstrates, anyone can play a role in protecting the monarch butterfly, a majestic but diminishing species that migrates through California.



"We all have to invent ourselves every day, and actually I think today, that's why people love interacting with my art," he said.

The Garrett Family Preserve, home to the new sculpture, boasts 180 acres of tidal marsh and native wildflower fields.

"This preserve especially is protecting a large amount of pollinator habitat," said NJ State Director of Nature Conservancy, Barbara Brummer. "It's up to us to help protect habitat for all wildlife."

Since 1951, the Nature Conservancy has connected people to their environments in creative ways. With more than one million members and over 400 scientists, the global effort contributes to conservation in 76 countries and territories. That includes areas close to home like in New Jersey, where they have protected 60,000 acres of land.


To learn more about the Nature Conservancy, visit their website.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnew jerseyenvironmentcommunity journalistartjersey shoredown the shoreconservationfeel goodinsect
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
WABC-TV opens Long Island Bureau at Hofstra University
New 'Showstoppers!' exhibit features iconic theatrical costumes
CA girl makes full recovery after swing part goes through skull
'Baskets of Hope' supports families of babies with Down syndrome
TOP STORIES
Family injured during boat explosion on Long Island
Man stabbed to death in front of wife in unprovoked NYC attack
Mega Millions $660M jackpot winning numbers: 60, 66, 14, 40, 64, 16
AccuWeather Alert: Another scorcher
Steve Bannon found guilty in contempt of Congress trial
2 children diagnosed with monkeypox in US, CDC says
Scammers ask for Bitcoin payment for utility bills amid heat wave
Show More
Embattled WWE chairman Vince McMahon retires amid investigation
Marines' 1st Black 4-star general to be confirmed
VIDEO: Bear climbs apple tree in Connecticut yard
Girl travels from war-torn Ukraine to Long Island for heart surgery
Six Flags Great Adventure delays opening due to power outage
More TOP STORIES News