Suspected monkeypox cases rise to 16 in New York City

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- We've learned there are two new probable cases of monkeypox in New York City, bringing the total to 16.New York City officials say these most recent patients did not travel, suggesting person-to-person transmission is occurring in the city.The New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene investigated its first possible case of monkeypox in the area late last month "Monkeypox is rare in New York City but we can prevent the spread. Any New Yorker who feels sick should stay home and contact their provider if they notice sores or lesions," the NYC Health Department said.Experts say anyone can get and spread monkeypox.The World Health Organization is assessing whether the monkeypox outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern. Monkeypox is harder to contract than COVID, as it requires close contact or the sharing of bodily fluid.The symptoms of the rare virus include fever and rash, muscle aches, and chills.Worldwide, it is deadly in between 3 to 6% of cases, though the death rate is less than 1% in areas with quality healthcare.