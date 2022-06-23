Health department launches monkeypox vaccine clinic in NYC for those recently exposed

Getting vaccinated shortly after exposure reduces the risk of developing monkeypox and can reduce symptoms for those who do get it, health officials said.
The vaccine clinic is located at the Chelsea Sexual Health Clinic in Manhattan.
The clinic will be open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
"As I have said since day one, we are prepared, not panicked and this monkeypox vaccination site is one more critical tool to keep New Yorkers healthy," said Mayor Eric Adams. "Starting today, eligible New Yorkers who may have been exposed to monkeypox can now get vaccinated to stay safe and slow the spread."
The majority of cases are among gay, bisexual, and men who have sex with other men, however, anyone can get monkeypox.
The new vaccine clinic expands eligibility to all gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men (cisgender or transgender) ages 18 and older who have had multiple or anonymous sex partners in the last 14 days.
"Members of the LGBTQ+ community have always been fierce advocates for their rights, including, and especially, when it comes to receiving timely access to health care," said Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan. "Vaccination against monkeypox is a critical tool to allow New Yorkers to protect themselves and to help slow the spread of monkeypox in our city."
The Health Department has posted guidelines for people considering vaccination and any potential risks.
To make an appointment visit the NYC.gov pageto book your vaccinations.
Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are highly recommended.
