18-year-old man stable after being shot in Montclair

MONTCLAIR, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was shot in Montclair on Monday.

Officers responded to the area of Maple and Woodland avenues just before 10 p.m. and observed two men running to an awaiting vehicle that was parked on Woodland Avenue.

Police stopped the vehicle and found the front seat passenger was suffering from a single gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Two other men were also inside -- a driver and fellow passenger -- who were uninjured.

The victim was transported to University Hospital and is said to be stable.

No arrests have been made and there is no information about suspects at this time.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call Montclair PD at (973) 744-1234 and request to speak with the Detective Bureau.

