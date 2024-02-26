YouTuber preys on young women getting DWIs, NJ officials say

MONTVILLE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Outrage has ensued over police bodycam videos posted to YouTube showing young women in New Jersey being arrested.

While police body worn camera footage from incidents similar to these are publicly released with the intent of encouraging police accountability, by way of the Open Records Act (or OPRA), one YouTuber has been posting them online and making a profit.

Police in Montville noticed one of their bodycam stops on the YouTube channel and heard from other police agencies that the person operating the website had only requested DWI stops involving young women, some being underage.

"," said Montville Chief of Police Andrew Caggiano.

According to reports, one woman asked the YouTuber to take down the video of her stop but was told she would have to pay to get it removed.

Legislators are now looking to protect young people caught in this embarrassing situation, especially women who seem to be exploited because in many videos they are under dressed.

"," said Senate Republican Leader Anthony M. Bucco.

The State Senator says this is not an effort to stop the media from getting access, but is needed to protect people in the modern age of technology where videos can be requested and used just to get exposure.

"," said Bucco.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.