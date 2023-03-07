Skaters Gonna Skate: LA Roller Skater Learns to Embrace her Identity on Skates

LA Roller skater Aaliyah Warren joins host and star of 'Saturdays' Danielle Jalade to talk about how to find your own style on skates on this episode.

LOS ANGELES -- Skaters across America are lacing up and finding their own groove on eight wheels, just like Lunella Lafayette of 'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.'

Join host Danielle Jalade as she tours the country, from Los Angeles to New York, and meets some of the most inspiring skaters channeling their very own Moon Girl Magic!

'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' features Marvel's newest African American teen girl Super Hero as she combines her unmatched intelligence with impressive skating skills to protect New York City's Lower East Side from danger.

Along the way, she never shies away from making new and unexpected friends, starting with her prehistoric sidekick, Devil Dinosaur.

Los Angeles-based roller skater Aaliyah Warren found her own style by embracing her identity in the rink, too!

"Roller skating is a part of me," says Aaliyah. "I love expressing myself through different types of braids, different types of colors. It makes me feel just like me. It's a part of me."

Skating in Los Angeles is particularly unique, Aaliyah explains, as there are two dominant skating styles in the city.

"Here where we are right now, Venice Beach, we have the outdoor skaters, all the grooves, and the outdoor wheels. But then we also have my R &B-type skating which is more in the rink with the fiberglass wheels on a wood floor."

"I'm happy that Moon Girl is here for the next generation to show them representation," Aaliyah explains of the transformative impact she thinks Moon Girl will have to inspire even more female skaters. "Like, oh my god, look at her! And she roller skates and has poofy hair! And she's just cool, she's just cool!"

'Marvels Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' is now streaming on Disney+ and new episodes debut Saturdays on Disney Channel.

Disney is the parent company of ABC Localish, Marvel and this station.