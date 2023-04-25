WATCH: Moose strolls into Alaska movie theater, eats popcorn before leaving

The moose strolled around the lobby, enjoying some mouthfuls of popcorn by a trash can.

KENAI, Alaska (WABC) -- A moose on the loose in Alaska was caught on video taking a trip to the movie theater.

Employees at the theater in Kenai opened their doors to let in some cool air, and when moose took that as its ticket to enter.

The moose strolled around the lobby, enjoying some mouthfuls of popcorn by a trash can. It spent about five minutes chowing down on its free meal.

The moose was calm, as were the employees, but the animal wasn't interested in sitting down for a movie.

Employees coaxed the animal outside and the theater carried on business as usual! The employees say they could only usher it out because it was young.

