Habitat for Humanity ribbon cuts 6 condos for new homeowners in New Jersey

SUCCASUNNA, New Jersey (WABC) -- Morris Habitat for Humanity joined with six new homeowner families to celebrate the completion of their new condominiums in New Jersey Tuesday.The dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the completion of the second of two new six-plexes built on the former site of Roxbury Township's Department of Public Works in Succasunna.The six new homeowners are:--Madelyn Porte, who has a 1-year-old son and works as a hospital customer service representative--Erika Gonzalez, a sort manager for a package shipping company--Mahmoud Abdelfhafar, a frontline healthcare worker at two hospitals who lives with his wife and 4-year-old son--Laris Mojica-Mateo, a Transition Specialist Advisor at a nearby university who lives with her son and mother--Claribel Medina, a retail store department manager with a 21-year-old son--Hashem Ibraham, a shift leader for a retail store and an Uber driver. He and his wife, Hend, have 17-year-old twinsThe new Succasunna homeowners have successfully completed at least 300 hours of sweat equity by working on their own condominiums and other Habitat homes, helping in the ReStore home improvement outlet, volunteering in a variety of ways to further Morris Habitat's mission, and completing home ownership classes.The 12-unit project is the largest in Morris Habitat's 35-year history and features two-, three- and four-bedroom units.The award-winning building, designed by architect Seth Leeb, is Energy Star certified, and green or reusable building materials were used whenever feasible.First floor homes are handicap accessible/adaptable.The property was donated by Roxbury Township.Sponsors of the Succasunna condominiums include: New Jersey Natural Gas, GAF, Lakeland Bank, TD Charitable Foundation, Investors Bank, Richmond County Savings Foundation, Conti Enterprises, Valley Bank, Township of Roxbury and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.Morris Habitat for Humanity, serving Morris and Middlesex counties and Plainfield, Fanwood, Scotch Plains, Greenbrook, Watchung and North Plainfield, is part of a global, nonprofit housing organization committed to building homes, communities and hope.Morris Habitat builds new homes and provides home repair services to income eligible families.Since 1985, Morris Habitat has served more than 600 families through building 120 local homes, preserving 200 homes for low-income and senior residents, and helping 280 families with housing solutions worldwide.----------