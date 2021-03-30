Man's body discovered at New Jersey Transit train station

Police were called to the Morristown Train Station on Morris Street after the man's body was discovered in a stairway at the station shortly after midnight on Monday.
Investigators were on the scene much of the day.
The Morris County Prosecutor's Office and Sheriff's Office, as well as New Jersey Transit Police are all taking part in the investigation.
The cause of death is under investigation and autopsy results are pending.
The identity of the victim is unknown at this time.
Anyone with information related to this investigation are encouraged to call the Morris County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit at 973-285-6200.
