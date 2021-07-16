Off-duty New Jersey police officer killed in early morning 2-vehicle crash

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- An off-duty Jersey City police officer was killed in a crash involving his motorcycle and an SUV early Friday.

The accident occurred shortly before 2 a.m. at the intersection of Communipaw Avenue and Woodward Street in Jersey City.

Upon arrival, responding officers found a motorcyclist with serious injuries.

He was later identified as 40-year-old Officer Morton Otundo, who was treated at the scene before being transported to Jersey City Medical Center.

Otundo, a seven-year veteran of the force, was pronounced dead at approximately 2:30 a.m.


The driver of the automobile, a 30-year-old Jersey City resident, was also transported by EMS to Jersey City Medical Center for evaluation.

The initial investigation by the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Jersey City Police Department revealed that the Yamaha motorcycle operated by Otundo was traveling east on Communipaw Avenue when it collided with a Ford Escape traveling west on Communipaw Avenue, while the Ford Escape was making a left turn onto Woodward Street.

The events surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County Prosecutor's official website.

