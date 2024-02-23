Hate crimes investigation underway after man caught on camera harassing members of mosque

MELVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- Police in Suffolk County arrested a man who they say trespassed and harassed members of a Melville Mosque.

Jordan Endler entered the Islamic Center of Melville on East Old Neck Road just after 2:30 on Feb. 21.

Authorities say Endler was recorded calling Muslims racists and was shouting "free Israeli hostages now."

When he was asked to leave, he refused.

The 46-year-old was later arrested at his home and charged with trespassing and harassment.

The president of the mosque said he later learned that Endler is an attorney. He is expected to be arraigned on Friday afternoon.

Both the Suffolk County district attorney's office and police are investigating.

