Films, people with most Oscar wins, actors with most nominations: See the lists

"On The Red Carpet" is taking you inside one of the most exclusive events of the Oscar season in a new special, "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars Luncheon."

"On The Red Carpet" is taking you inside one of the most exclusive events of the Oscar season in a new special, "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars Luncheon."

"On The Red Carpet" is taking you inside one of the most exclusive events of the Oscar season in a new special, "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars Luncheon."

"On The Red Carpet" is taking you inside one of the most exclusive events of the Oscar season in a new special, "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars Luncheon."

The 96th Academy Awards will take place on March 10, 2024, live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

This year, "Oppenheimer" tops the Oscar nomination list after scoring 13 nods, followed by "Poor Things" with 11 nods and "Killers of the Flower Moon," with 10. "Barbie" earned eight nominations and "Maestro" snagged seven.

VIDEO: See full list of the 2024 Oscar nominations

The Academy Awards showered nominations on Christopher Nolan's blockbuster biopic, "Oppenheimer," which came away with a leading 13 noms.

Winners of the coveted award have left various marks in the film industry since the first Oscars were handed out on in 1929.

The late Walt Disney holds the record for the most Academy Award wins by a person, with 26, according to the Motion Picture Academy, while "Ben-Hur," "Titanic" and "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King" are tied for the all-time record for films with the most wins, with 11.

With "Oppenheimer" receiving 13 nominations, it's possible that it'll make history at this year's Oscars if it sweeps the categories in which it's nominated, in the process becoming the most Oscar-winning movie of all time.

MORE | Oscar favorites: 'Oppenheimer' poised to have a big night at the Academy Awards

When it comes to selecting the nominees, all Academy members - which includes over "10,500 global film industry artists and leaders," according to Academy's website - are eligible to nominate films for best picture. However, for most of the other categories, Academy members will vote for nominees within their own field, such as acting, directing, editing and so on.

Scroll below to find the top 10 films that have won the most Oscars, the people with the most Oscar wins, and the actors who have received the most Oscars nominations.

People with the most Oscar wins

26 awards

Animation film producer and entrepreneur Walt Disney has 26 Academy Awards.

Walt Disney displays four Oscars he won at 26th annual Academy Awards to actress Elizabeth Taylor and her husband, Michael Wilding in Los Angeles on March 25, 1954. AP Photo

13 awards

Optical designer Iain Neil has received 13 Scientific and Technical Academy Awards. The category is created to honor the individuals and companies whose discoveries and innovations have contributed in significant and lasting ways to motion pictures.

11 awards

Art director Cedric Gibbons has 11 Academy Awards.

10 awards

Film special-effects artist Farciot Edouart has 10 Academy Awards.

Nine awards

Visual effects artist Dennis Muren.

Music composer Alfred Newman.

Sound designer and recording director Douglas Shearer.

Eight awards

Visual effects artist Richard Edlund.

Costume designer Edith Head.

Music composer, director, pianist and record producer Alan Menken.

Motion picture engineer Edward H. Reichard.

Sound engineer Loren L. Ryder.

Set designer Edwin B. Willis.

Films with most Oscar wins

11 awards

"Ben-Hur," Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, 1959 (The film received 12 nominations.)

Scene from "Ben-Hur." Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

"Titanic," 20th Century Fox and Paramount, 1997 (The film received 14 nominations.)

"The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King," New Line, 2003 (The film received 11 nominations.)

10 awards

"West Side Story," United Artists, 1961 (The film received 11 nominations.)

"West Side Story" winners from left, actor George Chakiris, co-directors Jerome Robbins and Robert Wise, actress Rita Moreno, at the Oscars in Santa Monica, Calif, April 9, 1962. AP Photo, File

Nine awards

"Gigi," Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, 1958 (The film received nine nominations.)

"The Last Emperor," Columbia, 1987 (The film received nine nominations.)

"The English Patient," Miramax, 1996 (The film received 12 nominations.)

Eight awards

"Gone with the Wind," Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, 1939 (The film received 13 nominations, as well as one special Oscar and one Sci/Tech Award.)

Actor Fay Bainter, right, appears with actor Hattie McDaniel. McDaniel won best supporting actress for her role in the 1939 film "Gone With the Wind" in Los Angeles, Feb. 29, 1940. AP Phone, File

"From Here to Eternity," Columbia, 1953 (The film received 13 nominations.)

"On the Waterfront," Columbia, 1954 (The film received 12 nominations.)

"My Fair Lady," Warner Bros., 1964 (The film received 12 nominations.)

"Cabaret," Allied Artists, 1972 (The film received 10 nominations.)

"Gandhi," Columbia, 1982 (The film received 11 nominations.)

"Amadeus," Orion, 1984 (The film received 11 nominations.)

"Slumdog Millionaire," Fox Searchlight, 2008 (The film received 10 nominations.)

Actors with the most Oscar nominations

21 nominations

Meryl Streep - She's won three Academy Awards.

Meryl Streep poses with her award for best actress for "The Iron Lady" during the 84th Academy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2012, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. AP Photo/Joel Ryan

12 nominations

Katharine Hepburn - She won four Academy Awards.

Katharine Hepburn and co-star Adolphe Menjou are pictured in the 1933 film, "Morning Glory." Hepburn won her first Academy Award for her role as a stage struck young actress. AP Photo

Jack Nicholson - He's won three Academy Awards.

Jack Nicholson holds up his Oscar after winning the Best Actor for the movie "As Good as it Gets" during the 70th Academy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium March, 23, 1998. Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

10 Nominations

Bette Davis - She won two Academy Awards.

Laurence Olivier - He won one Academy Award.

Al Pacino - He's won one Academy Award.

Paul Newman - He won one Academy Award.

Spencer Tracy - He won two Academy Awards.

Denzel Washington - He's won two Academy Awards.

Actor Denzel Washington hold his best supporting actor Oscar for "Glory" at the Academy Award in 1990 AP Photo

Eight nominations

Cate Blanchett - She's won two Academy Awards.

Marlon Brando - He won two Academy Awards.

Glenn Close - She has not won an Academy Award.

Judi Dench - She's won one Academy Award.

Jack Lemmon - He won two Academy Awards.

Peter O'Toole - He received one Honorary Academy Award.

Geraldine Page - She won one Academy Award.

Robert De Niro - He's won two Academy Awards and has received a nomination for Best Supporting Actor at the 2024 Oscars.

Actor Robert De Niro holds his best actor Oscar for "Raging Bull" at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles, Ca., on March 31, 1981. AP Photo

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America" and this station.

